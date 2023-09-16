Watch Old Video Of Mohbad In Agony After NDLEA Arrested Him

An old video of the late Nigeria singer, Mohbad has surfaced online, which shows the moment he was crying in pain while speaking about a white substance he was forced to drink at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office by their officials and the gun slammed on his head.

The video surfaced online days after the fast-rising singer was declared dead on Tuesday, September 12 and buried the next day.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the cause of the singer’s death remains unknown as different speculations continue to arise.

But with a series of videos and evidence of the late singer being maltreated by his former record label, Naira Marley, many Nigerians have all pointed fingers at Naira Marley, and that he will have a hand in Mohbad’s death.

In the midst of this, a statement has been made by a popular vlogger, called “Gistlover” regarding the ill-treatment received by Mohbad in the hands of NDLEA officials.

READ ALSO:

However, Gistlover has taken to his Instagram account to speak about the moment Mohbad was hit with a gun on his head and forced to take an unknown white substance.

The post reads, “Dear @ndlea_nigeria, I will be extremely upset with you all, and we won’t take this lightly—I promise, we won’t. I’ve made it clear that I’m fully prepared for this, and I’m ready to go to any lengths with you. Mohbad will be your last victim, I assure you.

“PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, THIS IS A CONFESSION FROM THE LATE MOHBAD ABOUT HOW @ndlea_nigeria gave only him a white substance at their office.”

“Do you all remember I told you how Naira paid @ndlea_nigeria to come after Mohbad, framing him with drug allegations? They came, roughed him up, even slammed a gun against his head, which caused him some injuries.”

“He had to recover from that as well. So, upon arriving at their office, he wasn’t the only one apprehended, but he was the only one given the substance.”

“Since when did NDLEA become a place for administering medicines or anything like that? You all made life a living hell for this boy. @ndlea_nigeria, you are not innocent. We are kindly asking for answers now.”

“No response is coming from any quarters. It’s starting like this; it began this way with End SARS. It’s starting this way again.”

“If there’s anyone not to be messed with, it’s the youth. We need answers. What did you give Imole to drink? He wasn’t the only one picked up as instructed by your sponsor, Naira Marley. We’ll unite as one and this will be a lengthy battle, trust me.”

“You better start talking, TALK, NDLEA TALK! A person dies, it’s not a chicken. Don’t let the youths take to the streets with placards demanding answers before you take action.”

“We’re waiting! Let’s all massively march to @ndlea_nigeria’s page too; they have questions to answer. ENIKUUURE.”

Watch the video below: