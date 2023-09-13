Watch Mohbad Last Show In Ikorodu Before Death (Video)

A video of the late Nigerian artist and songwriter, Mohbad performing in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Sunday, September 10 surfaced online a few hours after his death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the fast-rising singer died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.

Social media users were shocked by the news of his death and have been thrown into mourning since the news broke.

Many have also taken to their social media handle to express their grief and react to the piece of news differently.

According to rumours, the singer lost his life after being hit by ‘juju’ during a show in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

READ ALSO:

The message reads, “The person that called me said they hit him with juju at a show in Ikorodu. OMG”,

The moment after it was alleged that Mohbad died from Juju during a show in Ikorodu, a video of his performance was shared online where he was seen vibing while performing on stage to the lyrics of his music.

Watch the video below

Mohbad performed in Ikorodu on Sunday. His last ever show pic.twitter.com/RyOMEafMNr — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) September 12, 2023



How true is this?? pic.twitter.com/0fPhyPPCMj — Agba Influencer (@tweetsbygoody) September 12, 2023