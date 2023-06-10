Watch How DSS Arrested Emefiele, Puts Him In Private Jet

A video showing the moment the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was apprehended and detained by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), had been seen on social media.

New Telegraph Recalls that, Bayo Onanuga, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and media aide to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed the arrest of Emefiele in Lagos and the security agency will soon release an official statement on the issue.

He tweeted: “After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon”

Following the statement, a video of the security operatives leading the suspended CBN governor into a private jet has now surfaced.

After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon. pic.twitter.com/Q6uFUKNZmr — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) June 10, 2023

Watch Video Bellow