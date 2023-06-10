New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Watch How DSS…

Watch How DSS Arrested Emefiele, Puts Him In Private Jet

A video showing the moment the suspended  Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was apprehended and detained by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), had been seen on social media.

New Telegraph Recalls that, Bayo Onanuga, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and media aide to  President Bola Tinubu, confirmed the arrest of Emefiele in Lagos  and the security agency will soon release an official statement on the issue.

He tweeted: “After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon”

Following the statement, a video of the security operatives leading the suspended CBN governor into a private jet has now surfaced.

Watch Video Bellow

Post Views: 358
Tags:

Read Previous

CAF, LOC Unveil New Identity For TotalEnergies 2024 Cup of Nations
Read Next

Hajj Airlift: Kebbi Govt Changes Venue To Sokoto

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023