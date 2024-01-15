Wasteful Eagles can shock Cote d’Ivoire, says Lawal

Ex-international Garba Lawal believes there is no need to press the panic button yet after the Super Eagles came from behind to hold Equatorial Guinea in their opening match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations yesterday. It was a faulty start for the Jose Peseiro-led team but Lawal who played in five editions of AFCON, is confident the squad can bounce back even against the hosts, the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday. African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen levelled in the first half almost immediately after Iban Edu had opened the scoring in a match that ended with both teams on one point, two fewer than leaders and hosts Cote d’Ivoire. The Eagles w had been expected to begin their campaign for a fourth African title with a victory. Given so much of the prematch attention was on Osimhen, it was fitting that the star was first to threaten.

Offered a half chance outside the box in the fifth minute, the Napoli forward produced an uncharacteristic finish as he blazed over the crossbar. Nigeria dominated the early possession and should have taken the lead 10 minutes into a match that attracted a small crowd to the 60,000- seat Ebimpe Olympic Stadium. A low cross from the right eluded everyone except Super Eagle Zaidu Sanusi at the far post, but his shot was too high and wide. As the half progressed the Equatorial Guineans came more into the game and went ahead on 36 minutes through a midfielder whose name differs depending on where he plays. Ivan Salvador Edu is known as Ivan Salvador in Spain, where he was born, but in Africa, he is Iban Edu, the name on his shirt in this match.