Waste To Wealth: Saving Environment, Making Money

Basically, the waste-towealth concept is predicated on the ingenious transformation of discarded materials, much of which is considered waste into valuable resources of immense economic value.

This is done through recycling, up cycling and innovations. Over time food scraps have been turned into broths, composts and for feeding livestock. Amongst the new products of waste conversion are biofuels, fertilizers and construction materials.

With regards to food materials, in the United Kingdom (UK), surplus bread has been up cycled to beer. In India, kitchen wastes have been converted through composting into biogas by bio-methanation.

The advantages of recycling, up cycling and innovations that convert waste into wealth include environmental protection and creating new jobs and resources. Loss of biodiversity through food wastages results in deforestation, habitat loss and mounting pressure on the land used with strains on ecosystems and biodiversity. It also leads to lost revenue, with increased production costs.

While the social impact leads to social insecurity, there is a dangerous dimension to food wastage because the huge amounts of food lost can feed billions of hungry people, 90% of whom are malnourished globally. Generally, materials that can be recycled from waste into valuable resources include paper, plastic, food and glass. Others include aluminium, steel, electronics and batteries.

For instance, Brazil recycles 98.4% of its discarded aluminium. Egypt recycles 80 % of trash. And in the Kamikatsu in Katsuura District, Tokushima Prefecture in Japan, all residents are under strict and rigorous laws to recycle wastes such that in 2003 about 80 % of the garbage was recycled and refused.

The remaining 20 % went into landfills. According to the global ranking by Planet Aid, an organisation truly committed to worldwide environmental and social change, Austria comes first at recycling 63% of its waste.

Germany is second at 62% while Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea rank third, fourth and fifth at 60 %, 59 % and 49% in that order. So, what exactly should Nigeria be doing right in terms of converting waste to wealth? That indeed is our source of concern and the critical question.

The first step is that of public enlightenment on what waste to wealth is all about, as well as the opportunities available to us as individuals and groups

As far back as 2006 the total amount of waste generated in Nigeria was put at the rate of 0.43 kg per head per day, 60% to 80% of which was considered organic.

In 2024 it had risen to 0.51 kg per head per day, according to the World Bank. In fact, in 2023 the country scored 12.7 out of 100 and ranked amongst the 30 with poor waste management out of 180 countries in the world.

That was according to the Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy. With the projection that the waste generated per head per day could reach an astonishing 107 million tonnes by 2050 much has to be done to straighten the crooked paths of waste management.

To reach the level of Germany which is recognised for its high recycling rates and advanced waste management infrastructure, by setting a benchmark for others there has to be a more articulated approach. And it should involve Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

The next step forward is training and retraining of our job – seeking young ones on the technicalities of converting waste such as food items, papers, cardboards, bottles, water sachets, glass, electronics and batteries into value-added products. They need to understand the business opportunities, married with profitability and environmental sustainability inherent with the processes.

Much as it is interesting to note that Covenant University, Ota (Ogun State), University of Lagos and Landmark University, Omuaran, Kwara State have started engaging their students in this important area of human knowledge, the scope has to be expanded. The small scale enterprises should also be involved.

It would be profitable for them to know how ReGrained company converts spent grains, a by-product of brewing process into Granola bars and Snack puffs, making the sales skyrocket by over 250%.

Also, how Imperfect Foods conveyed the so-called ugly foods into grocery service saving companies over 139 million pounds of food items that would have gone into waste.

It will serve us economically better for some Nigerian youth to learn how the UK-based Toast Ale saved over two million slices of bread that were up cycled to beer.

It would be impactful for them to go to different rice mills and convert spent grains into methane gas for boiler and forklift fuel, and turn rice husks to generate the much-needed electricity.

With such requisite knowledge the world, Nigeria inclusive would be saved one-third wastage of the food produced on an annual basis. Not only would our environment be protected from Greenhouse gases but we will become more economically empowered and knowledgeable on economic sustainability.

