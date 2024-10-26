Waste-to-wealth: Rotary Club of Akowonjo trains 50

Share

To promote environmental sustainability and empower young people, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Lagos, recently trained 50 youths on waste management, recycling, and transforming waste into reusable household items.

The initiative, spearheaded by the club’s President, Rotarian Ben Dare, seeks to address the growing challenges of waste disposal in the area, while equipping participants with skills that can generate income and contribute to a cleaner environment.

During the three-day programme, Dare spoke about the importance of engaging young people in activities that not only improve their livelihood, but also protect the environment.

“This programme is designed to help youths understand the value of waste as a resource.

“By teaching them how to manage waste and turn it into useful items, we are not only promoting sustainability but also opening up new economic opportunities for them,” the President said.

The programme, which is open to youths from Akowonjo community and surrounding areas, focused on several key aspects of waste management, including proper waste segregation, the recycling process, and creative ways to repurpose waste materials. Participants were trained to transform plastic bottles, tyres, discarded fabrics, and other forms of waste into reusable household items such as chairs, tables, shoes, and bags, creating products that are not only environmentally friendly but also marketable.

“Our vision is twofold. We want to empower our youth by giving them the skills they need to start their small-scale recycling businesses, and at the same time, we want to tackle the issue of waste in our communities. When young people are actively involved in recycling and waste management, they can play a significant role in reducing pollution and making our environment healthier,” he said.

Dare said that the best five participants would be enrolled for an internship after which they would be supported with funding to pursue their dreams.

He said as the issue of waste management becomes increasingly pressing in Nigeria’s growing urban centres, the Rotary Club of Akowonjo’s initiative comes at a critical time.

He said: “Poor waste disposal has led to severe environmental hazards, including flooding and the spread of diseases. By empowering young people to see waste as a resource, the club is creating a new generation of environmental champions who can contribute to sustainable waste solutions in their communities.”

Amidu Dabban, Founder and Creative Director at PlasticBuild Creative Solutions who was the facilitator of the programme, said that by equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to turn waste into wealth, the programme was poised to foster a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for all.

“Our vision is to inspire a generation of eco-conscious innovators who will drive sustainable solutions to environmental issues.

“The training was hands-on, with participants learning the entire process of waste recycling, from collection and sorting to manufacturing and selling recycled goods.



