Waste-To-Wealth: ‘Lagos Can Generate $3bn Per Annum’

The consultant to Lagos State Government on Green Economy, Dr. Adebola Odunsi, has said that Lagos State can earn $3 billion per annum from efficient and proper waste management. He said that currently people who are involved in pet plastic waste management alone in Lagos State made N400 million daily.

He noted that when accruals from other waste management sources were aggregated, the amount will be more humongous. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday on the sidelines of a business session on green economy organized by the Christian Men Fellowship of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international headquarters, Obanikoro, Lagos.

The business session was part of the Annual Camp Meeting 2025 of CMF. The topic of the camp meeting was: ‘Rest In His Presence’. He stated that Lagos generated 13,000 to 15,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily.

He added that the material recovery rate is between three per cent to five per cent. According to him, it costs the FMCG and F&B industry alone N3 trillion in annual losses and regulatory exposures from unrecovered packaging (extended producer responsibly gap).

He also said that it cost Lagos State Government between N9 billion and N12 billion annually in management (home, disposal, street cleaning and dumpsite management), impact mitigation (floods, public health, loss of productivity) and enforcement.

Odunsi, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Integritas Limited, said that global green economy size was more than $7 trillion in investment potential and is driven by climate finance, carbon markets, ESC compliance, and sustainable innovations.

He stated that strategic impact organization can create long term sustainable wealth through strategic green investments. Odunsi also said that global ESC funds and AUM exceed $40 trillion. He added that green investments attract lower cost capital and diversified risk-adjusted returns.

According to him, Economic Environmental Social Governance (EESG) is shaping the investment landscape for the foreseeable future. Odunsi said: “Lagos States can make about $3 billion per year from optimising the circular economy. That is by reforming waste into active use instead of it just going, into the environment and causing all sorts of problems.”

