Waste-To-Energy: LASG To Partner Siemens Group

The Lagos State Government has said it plans to partner with Siemens Group to provide technology support for waste-to-energy projects targeted at converting municipal waste into electricity. A statement posted on the official X account of the Lagos State Government clarified that the collaboration will be jointly supervised by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

It added that the state presently generated between 13,000 and 14,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, out of which portions have already been committed to various wasteto-wealth initiatives, a Dutch company, and Lafarge for power generation.

Speaking during a strategic meeting with representatives from Siemens Group held in Alausa, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab said the collaboration will be jointly handled by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources as well as that of Energy and Mineral Resources. He stated that a large share of Lagos’ waste remained untapped, creating opportunities for new waste-to-energy projects.

He cited the Epe power plant and material recovery facilities in Ikorodu and Badagry as part of efforts to reduce landfill pressure and expand renewable energy. The Commercial Director of Siemens Group, Durgen Schumann, assured of his company’s global expertise in power generation to enable Lagos tackle waste challenges and boost electricity supply.