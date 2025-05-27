Waste Mgt: LASG Signs Concession Agreement With Ghanaian Firm

Share

To achieve its Cleaner Lagos initiative and address the long-standing waste disposal challenges, Lagos State Government, yesterday, signed a waste management and processing concession agreement with a Ghanaian firm, Jospong Group of Companies.

The agreement was formally executed at a ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja, by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), and Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, with Jospong Group represented by its Executive Chairman, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide SanwoOlu described the partnership as a strategic step towards achieving a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

He said the collaboration represents a convergence of strategy and vision, aimed at delivering mutual benefits and sustainable environmental solutions. “We are ready to learn from the Ghanaian experience.

This agreement will not only help rid Lagos of waste but also create thousands of job opportunities and transfer valuable technology to Nigerians,” the governor said. Wahab emphasised that the selection of Jospong Group followed a rigorous evaluation of its proposal, technical expertise, and the feasibility of its projected outcomes.

On his part, Agyepong praised Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and assured full commitment to the project. He stated that the project, expected to be completed within 18 months, will involve the construction of two waste transfer stations and other recycling facilities.

According to him, the initiative is projected to create about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and ensure the transfer of waste management technology to Nigerians.

Share