Waste Mgt: Lagos To Acquire 500 Tricycle Compactors

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), is to acquire 500 mobile tricycle compactors in 2026 to tackle the rising waste challenge in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LAWMA’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this at a media parley yesterday in Lagos.

Gbadegesin said the mobile tricycle compactors already in hard-to-reach areas, such as Ibeju Lekki, would be extended to other parts of the state for effective waste management.

He said that Lagos State would need a minimum of 2,000 tricycle compactors to tackle rising waste issue caused by humans and infrastructure challenges.

Gbadegesin said the state, comprising four million households, generated between 13,000 and 15,000 tonnes of waste daily to be collected by 450 Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators. He disclosed that the PSP operators had the capacity to collect only between 4,000 tonnes and 5,000 tonnes daily out of the 13,000 tonnes generated daily.

“The balance is going into the drains, canals, lagoons and wetlands, among others. “We have about 12 per cent of wetlands in Lagos, and people have been dumping waste on the wetlands,” he said.

Gbadegesin urged Lagos residents to embrace the state government’s waste-to-wealth initiative and avoid littering the environment with refuse.

According to the managing director, about 90 per cent of waste generated in the state has value. He said that the state had a limited space to open up new landfill sites because of its aquatic nature.

Gbadegesin added that the state was moving from a linear waste management system to a proper waste management system.

“We are moving from a linear waste management system to a proper waste management system that is environmentally friendly and sustainable, in a way that waste is now seen as a resource. “The quantum and the quantity of waste that will end up in the landfills will be to the barest minimum.

“The biggest issue right now in waste management is the infrastructure. “When I talk of infrastructure, I am talking about the equipment and facilities that we will use to collect, transport, treat and dispose of the 13,000 tonnes of waste generated daily in the state.