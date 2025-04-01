Waste Management: Lagos To Shut Olusosun Dump, Establish Material Recovery Facility At Badagry

Share

The Lagos State Government is to set up a material recovery facility at Badagry in an effort to boost waste management.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the initiative was part of LAWMA’s effort to reduce waste pollution and promote a circular economy.

Gbadegesin said that LAWMA would close the Olusosun dumpsite at Ojota and other dumpsites to pave way for establishment of the facility and other wasteto-energy plants.

He said that construction of the material recovery facility would take about 15 months. “When we close the dumpsites, we will divert the waste to a material recovery facility at Badagry.

“We will extract all the biogas to generate electricity and cover the waste. “In the case of Olusosun, we are looking at working with industrial facilities at the back of the dumpsite, which can use the gas to power their generators,” he said.

The managing director said that the state government was partnering with some investors to establish the waste-to-energy plants in strategic places.

“We are planning a biogas facility, we completed the feasibility study last year in partnership with the Swedish Government.

“Sweden has achieved zero waste because it takes up its sewage and organic waste and uses them to produce biomethane in large quantities.

