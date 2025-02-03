Waste: 13,000MT Plastic Packaging Collection Hub Unveiled In Lagos

Share

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has lauded the management of Coca-Cola System in Nigeria, comprising of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and its authorised bottler, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), for its bold step to contribute over $1.5 billion to Nigeria’s economic value chain, including $1 billion investment plans over the next five in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This, according to the FMITI minister, is a proof that the country still remains the preferred choice and hub of investment destination for foreign investors, which is in line with President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s eight-point agenda.

Dr. Oduwole made this known in her welcome speech at the official commissioning of a state-ofthe-art packaging collection hub located in Apapa, Lagos by the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria.

The FMITI minister stated: “The launch of the Coca-Cola System’s packaging collection hub is a significant step forward in our collective commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and environmental responsibility in Nigeria.

“The Coca-Cola System for its vision and investment in the project shows its commitment to Nigeria’s economy, environmental sustainability, and community development, which aligns with the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader vision for a prosperous and self-sustaining nation.”

Also speaking during the commissioning, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was ably represented by the Special Adviser on Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, explained that the new facility was a symbol of progress.

