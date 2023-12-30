Wasiu Isiaka Salutes Ogun State NFSC

…Charges Body to Boost Gateway Games 2024

Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development , Hon. Wasiu Isiaka has acknowledged the support and passion of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club in the overall development of sports in Nigeria. Isiaka also charged the body to be ready to boost the forthcoming National Sports Festival biled to be staged in the Gateway state next year. The commissioner after a meeting with NFSC, Ogun State Chapter, said the club had added flair and enthusiasm to various football matches, thereby making it a national trademark.

Isiaka, who solicited NFSC assistance for Gateway United Football Club, said the team needed support that would help overcome its challenges, disclosing that it would soon have a feeder’s team to complement the main team, just as the female football team would be assembled in due time. He submitted that gov- ernment was currently compiling a list of sports veterans and indigenes of the state that had contributed to the development of the sector for recognition, saying it was high time for them to be honoured.

“We have abundance of talents that must be discovered and groomed to replace the ageing ones, even as we prepare to host the National Sports Festival. We need your unwavering support for all our football clubs during the upcoming National Sports Festival,” Isiaka said. Earlier, the Chairman of the Club, Mr. Alexander Akinlotan, gave kudos to government for its assistance, adding that the visit would enhance a stronger and more cordial relationship.

He stated further that a representation of the Supporters Club would be appreciated in Ogun State Football Association, to effectively contribute to government efforts in taking football administration to an enviable height.