Wasiu Ayinde Apologises Over ValueJet Airport Row

Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised over the controversy involving him and ValueJet crew at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

In a personally signed statement released on Friday, the veteran musician expressed regret for the incident and clarified that the flask he carried that day contained only water, not alcohol as speculated.

“The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was, to say the least, unfortunate. Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me,” K1 stated.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the flask was empty during two separate security checks and was only filled with water at the airport lounge before he proceeded to the tarmac. According to him, he had not boarded the aircraft at the time of the incident, “let alone being deboarded.”

K1 De Ultimate apologised to the Presidency, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), ValueJet, and Nigerians at large.

“I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols,” he added.

The row has generated discussions on social media, with many Nigerians debating passenger conduct, airport security procedures, and the responsibilities of airlines in managing public figures.