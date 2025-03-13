New Telegraph

Washington Varsity: Enugu Govt Trains Medical Personnel On Health Mgt

In line with the administration of Governor Peter Mbah’s policy to revamp the health sector and make the state a hub of medical tourism, the Enugu State Government has trained scores of medical practitioners.

These include young medical doctors, nurses and other health professionals on health management and leadership at the University of Washington, United States.

Describing the exercise as well as the experience gathered from the indepth trainings as a stepping stone towards achieving a significant milestone in guaranteeing quality healthcare delivery, beneficiaries of the trainings appreciated the governor for his unwavering commitment to the health sector, pledging that the trainings would boost the quality of their outputs.

While receiving the first batch of the trained physicians and healthcare workers who underwent a three-month intensive training on health management and leadership in the US yesterday at the Enugu State Government House, the governor said healthcare system in the state remained a top priority of the administration.

Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, stressed that his administration, from inception of the government.

