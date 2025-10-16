WASH: UNICEF, Niger Partner To Address Open Defecation

As part of efforts to promote hygiene practices across Niger State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme, has joined forces with the Niger Foods to put an end to open defecation.

The partnership was birthed when the UNICEF WASH Specialist, Mrs. Theresa Pamma visited the Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited in Minna.

While explaining that the partnership seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of open defecation and its impact on public health, especially the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Pamma then stressed the need for proper sanitation and hygiene practices, urging community members to use toilets, wash their hands regularly with soap.