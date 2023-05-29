New Telegraph

May 31, 2023
Wase Congratulates Tinubu On Inauguration As 16th President 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, CON has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on their inauguration as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase expressed confidence that the combination of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will turn around the fortunes of our great country.

”On behalf of my family and constituents,  I  wish to heartily welcome and congratulate our leader and President,  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on your swearing-in today as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are very much prepared for the onerous task of leading the largest black nation on earth. Your track record of patriotism and selfless service stands you out. I wish you a peaceful, fruitful, and successful tenure.

