WASCAL urges gorv to increase investment in climate change fight

The West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) has called on governments in the sub-region to increase investments and resources in their fight against climate change.

According to the interim Executive Director of WASCAL, Professor Kehinde Ogunjobi, governments must support infrastructure development of data on climate science. Speaking at the inception workshop of its CICLES project, Professor Kehinde Ogunjobi, called on governments to increase investments being made into the fight against climate change.

“Our governments need to wake up and support development of infrastructure for data densification in our region.

Our national services are doing their best but there are still huge gaps,” he said. Regional Thematic Coordinator of WASCAL, Dr Seyni Salack, also said measures put in place to fight climate change are woefully inadequate. The Customised and Integrated Climate and Environmental services project (CICLES) by WASCAL seeks to strengthen risk-prone nations’ adaptive capacity and resilience to global warming and climate change through the co-development of an end to end climate services.