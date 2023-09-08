Wasca Unveils Coffee Competitions

The West Africa Specialty Coffee Association (WASCA) has disclosed it is thrilled to introduce two dynamic and exhilarating activities that will showcase the pinnacle of artistry and innovation within the coffee world: the Barista Art Showcase and the Brew Master Challenge.

Managing Partner, WASC, Mr. Larry Segun-Lean, made this known in a press release, saying these unprecedented competitions had been meticulously designed to foster boundless creativity, celebrate the remarkable skills of aspiring baristas and brewing enthusiasts, and unite coffee aficionados from every corner of the globe.

Indeed, the managing partner explained that the Barista Art Showcase set the stage for participants to unveil their artistic flair by crafting intricate latte art or tea infusions. According to him, the Barista Art Showcase and Brew Master Challenge officially launched on September 1, 2023.

He said it’s an extraordinary opportunity to exhibit their talents, where participants will be encouraged to capture photos or videos of their masterpieces, making use of the event’s dedicated hashtag to amplify excitement across social media platforms.

In addition, Segun-Lean explained: “The Brew Master Challenge, an equally riveting competition, summons participants to showcase their one-of-a-kind coffee or tea brewing techniques through photo or video submissions.

“Embracing a spirit of innovation, we are poised to select the most outstanding entry, rewarding them with a distinctive prize or an exclusive spotlight at the expo itself.” While emphasising creative ingenuity, the WASCA boss stated thatvthis challenge underscored the boundless potential within the world of coffee and tea.