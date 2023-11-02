WASCA Set to Reward Coffee-Promoting Institutions

The West Africa Specialty Coffee Association (WAS- CA) has concluded plans to present awards to coffee-promoting institutions and those it has identified as coffee ambassadors in the country.

The President and Managing Partner of WASCA, Larry Segun-Lean, disclosed in a statement to newsmen that institutions like Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have been at the forefront of promoting and sustaining the production of coffee, among other commodities in the country.

Some state ministries of Agriculture will similarly be honoured. Segun-Lean said: “The Coffee Ambassadors are being celebrated for their visionary leadership and profound contributions to the agricultural sector, especially coffee production and export.”

He described their dedication to advancing coffee and tea industries not only in Nigeria, but also across West Africa, as a beacon of inspiration which was worthy of recognition. The WASCA 2023 World Coffee and Tea Expo is scheduled for October 23 and 24 at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Nurudeen Olowopopo Way in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

With the theme: ‘Exploring Circular Economy and Regenerative Cof- fee and Tea Agriculture,” the Expo is expected to attract coffee growers and exporters, café shops, relevant government institutions and policy makers, and even coffee consumers from all over the country.