WASCA, NACCIMA Set to Hold World Coffee, Tea Expo in Lagos

The West African Specialty Coffee Association (WAS- CA), in conjunction with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCI- MA), have announced to hold the World Coffee and Tea Expo 2023, a global gathering dedicated to the celebration and evolution of the coffee and tea industry in Lagos.

In a statement released by WASCA, the event is scheduled to hold from 23-24 October, 2023 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) conference and exhibition centre in Ikeja, Lagos. WASCA said, this year’s expo’s theme is: “Exploring Circular Economy and Regenerative Coffee and Tea Agriculture.”

According to the statement, the World Coffee and Tea Expo 2023 is expected to bring together coffee and tea enthusiasts, professionals, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world. The WASCA statement indicates that at the heart of this year’s event is the exploration of circular economy principles and regenerative agricultural practices, aiming to create a sustainable future for the industry.

President of WASCA, Larry Segun-Lean, stated in the release that the expo will shine a spotlight on the transformative potental of circular economy practices in the coffee and tea sector. According to him, “circular economy principles promote resource efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing. This approach can lead to cost savings, environmental conservation, and enhanced product quality.”