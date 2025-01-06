WASA: Okpebholo Seeks Stronger Military Tie To Fight Crime

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday called for a stronger military tie, support and cooperation in tackling crime in the state.

Okpebholo, made the call in Benin, in his remarks at the 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Gani Audu, the governor noted that 2024 ended successfully with unprecedented successes in the war against crimes in the state, particularly during the Yuletide period.

According to him, the support and cooperation of the military, provided a secured environment for the peace loving people of Edo to celebrate both Christmas and New Year freely.

He said: “I want to commend the 4 Brigade, for its efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence with its host community and the general populace.

“This has boosted public confidence and ensured the safety of lives and property in the State. Therefore, we solicit for more support and cooperation.”

Okpebholo also commended other security agencies in the state for their unflinching support to the brigade He noted that WASA was meant to take soldiers and officers, away from their routine regimented life through an atmosphere where they could unwind and relax freely with one another, their families and civilians.

