Warriors, court set for upgrade ahead FAZ3 tourney

Share

With the highly anticipated FAZ3 Academies Tournament set to take place from July 4 to 8, 2025, the organising committee has announced a major renovation of the Warriors Basketball Court in Ilupeju, Lagos, the official venue for the event.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, FIBA Africa Zone 3 President, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), commended members for their commitment and emphasised the growing importance of the tournament.

He noted that FIBA Africa’s leadership is closely following developments, highlighting the event’s significance in youth basketball development across the region.

Committee Chairman, Elder Toba Shinkaye, assured that every effort would be made to deliver a high-quality tournament.

He revealed that the Warriors Basketball Court would undergo key upgrades, including improved lighting and infrastructure, with Webber Engineering overseeing the project.

He described the facelift as crucial in ensuring the venue meets the required standards and provides a suitable environment for the competition.

During the meeting, Madam Barbara Harper was appointed Vice Chairman, and various sub-committees were established to handle different aspects of the tournament, including marketing, finance, technical coordination, logistics, media, and medical services.

These committees will work together to ensure smooth planning and execution.

With preparations in full swing, the organising committee remains committed to delivering a top-tier competition that will promote youth basketball development across the FIBA Africa Zone 3 region, which includes Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Liberia, Niger Republic, and Togo.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

