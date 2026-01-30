Warrior Ethos: Building Combat Readiness, Mental Resilience – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has underscored the pivotal role of a robust warrior ethos in bolstering the combat readiness and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at a high-level seminar organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation, the COAS highlighted the urgent need to address Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and drug abuse among troops, identifying these challenges as critical threats to military performance.

The seminar, themed “Warrior Ethos: A Tool for Building Unit Cohesion and a Combat-Ready Force,” was held at the Headquarters 8 Division Auditorium.

It brought together senior officers and soldiers from the Theatre Command of Joint Task Force North-West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA ( OPFY) and other key stakeholders

The COAS, represented by the Theatre Commander OPFY Major General Warrah Idris, emphasised that instilling a strong warrior ethos rooted in core military values such as fortitude, selfless service, vigilance, and mental and physical resilience is essential for achieving operational success.

He noted that these values must be cultivated at the *unit level to foster cohesion and readiness. According to him, PTSD and drug abuse are dual threats that erode the combat effectiveness of troops.

He noted that the seminar is a timely intervention, providing a platform for reflection, knowledge-sharing and the development of strategies to strengthen one’s own forces

In his welcome address, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army) Major General Samson Abai reaffirmed the seminar’s alignment with the COAS’s Command Philosophy, which aims to transform the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, and resilient force.

He highlighted the seminar’s focus on addressing the mental and psychological challenges faced by troops during prolonged operations, while also enhancing unit cohesion and combat readiness.

He commended the COAS for prioritising the human dimension of military operations and expressed gratitude to participants for their dedication to professional growth.

The Seminar featured expert resource persons with extensive operational experience, delivering three insightful lectures.

These include the first lecture titled “Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Mental Toughness delivered by Major General Charles Ofoche (rtd) ,.

The second lecture titled ‘Effect of Drug Abuse on Nigerian Army Operational Effectiveness’ was delivered by the Deputy Commander of Narcotics Sokoto Command, Abdulrazak Umar, while the third lecture titled ‘Overcoming Post Traumatic Stress Disorder’ was delivered by Lt Col Dr Suzan Dibal (rtd).

Highlights of the seminar include the seminar presentation of souvenirs to distinguished guests, Interactive sessions and discussions, networking opportunities during tea and lunch breaks and group photographs.