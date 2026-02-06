WARRIF 2026: Organizers Announce Call For Entries

After a hugely successful maiden edition held last year in the historic city of Warri, Delta State, the stage is set for the 2026 edition of Warri International Film Festival (WARRIFF) as it officially opened its film collection window last Sunday, February 1st, with “Making The Film And Making The Money” as its theme. With this development, filmmakers from Nigeria, Africa, and across the world are invited to submit bold, original, and powerful works.

The categories include: feature films, short films, documentaries, student films, and experimental works. Interested filmmakers are invited to submit their entries via the link https://filmfreeway.com/WarriInternationalFilmFestival. WARRIFF is more than a festival – it is a meeting point for voices, visions, and stories that matter.

From compelling feature films to daring shorts, documentaries, experimental works, engaging master classes, panels and networking. “We celebrate cinema that reflects culture, challenges norms, and spark meaningful conversations,” says the founder and director of the Warri International Film Festival (WARRIFF) is Alex Eyengho, a veteran Nigerian filmmaker and journalist.

The festival aims to showcase the best of Nigerian and international cinema, with the inaugural edition held in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, in December 2025. “Why Submit to WARRIFF 2026? A growing international audience; industry exposure and networking; celebration of authentic African and global storytelling; and a platform where filmmakers are truly seen and heard.” He added, “If you have a story ready for the world, Warri is ready for you. Join us at WARRIFF 2026 and be part of the cinema that moves beyond the screen.”

A veteran filmmaker and journalist of over 20 years, Eyengho, on May 18, 2013, in Cannes, France, made history when he was elected as a Vice President of the International Federation of Film Producers Association (FIAPF), thus becoming the first African to occupy that office in FIAPF. He was reelected in 2015 for a second tenure in office. Eyengho is also the first Nigerian filmmaker to participate in the LATC U.S.A Film Industry Program in Los Angeles.

He has produced, directed, written and or acted in films and stage plays like ‘Nanna of the Niger Delta’, ‘Suara La’, ‘Olu Akengbuwa’, ‘Beyonnd Obligation’, ‘Ogodobiri’, ‘Judgment Day’, ‘Second Coming’, ‘Scruples’, ‘A Queen for Domingo’, ‘Back to Africa’ etc. Eyengho has participated in various film festivals, master classes, seminars and workshops as delegate or guest speaker in several countries such as USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Argentina, India, South Africa, Uganda and Morocco among others.