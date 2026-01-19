WarriCentric 10km Run Returns, Holds January 24

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners (CMLP), will hold her seventh edition of the WarriCentric 10km Run in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, January 24.

In a statement yesterday, the First Vice President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba disclosed that outdoor recreation plays a critical role in boosting mental health and self-esteem, improving memory, and reducing stress, anxiety and depression, while also enhancing cardiovascular health, fitness and general wellbeing.

According to him, the WarriCentric Run, was established in 2017 by the late founder of CMLP, Dafe Akpedeye, SAN. The seventh edition, tagged; “WarriCentric 7.0,” will feature a 10km road race starting and end ing at the NNPC Housing Complex, Ekpan, and will take participants through notable streets and scenic landscapes of the oil-rich city in the heart of the Niger Delta.

The race is scheduled to commence at 6:00am and end at about 10:00am. Described as more than just a race, the WarriCentric Run has, over the years, evolved into a symbol of community bonding, wellness advocacy and social interaction, epitomising the unifying power of sports.’

Recall that during the 2025 edition, the city of Warri came alive in the early hours of Saturday, January 11, as athletes and fitness enthusiasts converged on the NNPC Housing Estate, Ekpan Road, despite poor visibility caused by harmattan haze and challenges posed by ongoing road construction. The event featured warm-up sessions, goodwill messages and strong institutional support from state officials.