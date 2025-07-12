Warri Wolves Crowned 2004/2005 Nnl Champions

Warri Wolves Saturday emerged champions of the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the 2024/ 2025 football season.

At an entertaining finals decided Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba which brought to an end the Super 8 play-offs, the team defeated hard-fighting Wikki Tourists’ of Bauchi 3-2 to be crowned champions of the second-tier league.

The Seasiders opened scoring in the first 7 minutes of the first half and later added two more goals in the first 30 minutes. minutes

However, the goals spurred the Bauchi Boys to action as they reduced the deficit towards the end of the first half to end the quarter 3-1

On resumption of the second half, Wikki Tourists’ took control of the game, making regular incursions into their opponent’s goal area which resulted in their second goal.

After this goal, both teams made several attempts to score another goal with Warri Wolves tormentor in Chief, Lateef Yusuf leading his side, but that could not be with the match eventually ending 3-2 in favour of Warri Wolves.

Presenting the trophy to the winning team, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monday John Onyeme commended all the teams that participated in the Super 8 for maintaining discipline and fair play throughout the weeklong tournament.

He also congratulated the winners and losers expressing hope that the four teams that gained promotion to the NPFL will be worthy ambassadors of the league when they participate in the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

” I want to commend the two finalists for playing good football to the delight of the fans and with what I saw today, I do not doubt in my mind that the four team’s that gained promotion to the NPFL will give a good account of themselves in the country’s top flight football,” he said.

The governor also took time to commend the board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the transformation they’ve carried out in the league and for organising a seamless tournament noting that the state is happy to be the host of the Super 8.