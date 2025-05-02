Warri Wards Delineation: Lori-Ogbebor Petitions Tinubu Over INEC’s Process

Share

A Niger Delta leader, Chief Rita LoriOgbebor, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of giving away their family ancestral land to tenants and strangers in the guise of ward delineation exercise in Warri, saying those it engaged in the consultation have no affiliation to the land.

INEC had claimed that it engaged critical stakeholders during the consultations on the ward delineation.

But Chief Ogbebor, at a press conference held in her Lagos residence on Wednesday, dismissed the claim, saying INEC deliberately sidelined the ancestral owners of Warri land, the Ereku/Ogisi family, and engaged with tenants and strangers.

The Niger Delta woman leader showed documents, including maps, court proceedings and judgments affirming their family ownership of Warri, which she said belongs to the Ereku/ Ogisi family of Odion town.

In a letter to President Bola Tinubu, Chief Ogbebor accused the INEC commissioner who led the exercise, Rhoda Gumus, an Ijaw leader, of bias. The petition reads: “My name is Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor, the Igba of Warri kingdom.

I am the greatgranddaughter of Ogisi Odion, the founder of all that landmass involved in the recent INEC delineation exercise in Warri township, Warri-South Local Government.

“What is today known as Warri was initially known as Odion town long before the colonial era. “Odion town, named after its founder, was the first man and town that pre-existed all the other supposed stakeholders.

Odion came in 1474.” She showed a document of the survey plan of Odion town to buttress her claim.

She said: “Following the recent INEC ward delineation exercise in the three Warris and, especially Warri-South LGA, our ancestral land was conspiratorially given away by INEC.”

Share