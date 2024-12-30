Warri Refinery Now Operational – NNPCL

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Monday, announced that the 125,000-Barrel-Per-Day Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company in Warri, Delta State, is now operational.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari made this disclosure during a tour of the facility.

Speaking while touring the facility, Kyari addressed a tour team including the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.

Kyari explained that the inspection aimed to show Nigerians the level of work completed so far, although it is not 100 per cent complete, it is still in the process.

“A breakdown shows that 60 per cent of 125, 000 barrels per day production draws down to 75, 000 barrels of crude oil per day being processed by the facility.

“We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process.

“Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.”

“I must congratulate our team for their determination and extreme belief that this company can restart this plant.

This has brought the result we are seeing in collaboration with our contractors. We have proved that it is possible to restart a plant that you deliberately shut down. We have proved this.

“This plant has three stages. We have started stage one which is called Area 1, able to produce AGO (diesel), Kerosene, naphtha and others. These are brands of high-quality products required in the country. We will also be able to export them.

“This country will make money to meet the promises of Mr president that this country will be an exporter of petroleum products.

