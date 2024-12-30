Warri Refinery: New Era For Nigerian Oil, Gas Industry – NUPENG

Share

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said the reopening of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company after several years of lying dormant signifies a new era for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The union in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale on Monday, commended the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for recording yet another remarkable feat about a month after operations commenced at the old Port Harcourt refinery.

The statement partly reads: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful restreaming of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company after several years of dormancy.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the transformative Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the Oil and Gas industry.

“Following the successful restreaming of the Port Harcourt Refinery about a month ago, the revival of the Warri Refinery marks another significant milestone.

“These developments herald a new era for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, aligning perfectly with the vision and advocacy of NUPENG. We commend the unwavering dedication and leadership of the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari in driving these monumental changes.

“Your efforts have not only revitalized critical infrastructure but have also instilled renewed confidence and optimism within the industry. Once again, congratulations on this laudable achievement. We look forward to continued collaboration and progress in our shared mission to advance the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector.”

