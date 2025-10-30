Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Warri Pikin has warned individuals constantly inquiring about her delivery due date.

Warri Pikin shared a lighthearted video clip of herself on Instagram, playfully slapping her daughter after the young one asked about her mother’s expected delivery date.

In the post, Warri Pikin cautioned those persistently asking her about her pregnancy timeline, stating, “When people can’t stop asking you, ‘When are you giving birth?’

“This na general warning to all of una. Wey dey always ask me. Real warri pikin “When you dey born nau”? You go collect wetin nor good”.

This warning comes amid growing excitement over her upcoming arrival, following her Father’s Day announcement of expecting her third child with her husband.

The comedienne recently revealed the baby’s gender, a girl, through a private gender reveal video shared on her Instagram page.