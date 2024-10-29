Warri-Itakpe Train Service Addresses Concerns About Ticketing Practices

Share

The management of the Warri-Itakpe train service of the Nigerian railway corporation has said that it’s aware of recent reports about issues with ticket sales and pricing involving some of our staff.

In a statement issued by the office on Tuesday, the Service said that it understood the frustration of the public and also shared in their disappointment over the incidents.

Part of the statement reads: “We understand the public’s frustration and share in your disappointment over these incidents. Providing a fair and trustworthy service is our top priority, and we’re committed to making things right.

“We’ve been actively working to prevent such issues, and in light of these reports, we’re increasing our efforts. An internal review is underway to address misconduct, and anyone found responsible will be held accountable.

“We’re also stepping up monitoring and improving our ticketing process to prevent overcharging and make our services more transparent.

“We want our passengers to feel confident in the service we provide and are setting up a hotline to make reporting any ticketing issues easier. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to earn back your trust.”

Share

Please follow and like us: