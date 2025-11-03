Warri-Itakpe Train Derails Four Days After Resumption, NRC Suspends Service

Barely three days after resuming operations, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has suspended the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) once again.

This is coming after passengers of the WITS narrowly escaped harm on Saturday evening after two coaches of the train derailed near Agbor, Delta State. It was learnt that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for, with no casualties or njuries recorded.

Recall that NRC had earlier halted Warri-Itakpe train operations for three months for maintenance and safety checks, following technical glitches. NRC confirmed the recent development in a statement by its Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, yesterday.

According to the statement, the derailment occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at Kilometer 212+8m, Agbor. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may have been caused by suspected track vandalism. The statement reads in part:

“The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public that a train derailment incident occurred yesterday at approximately 19:30 hours, involving two out of the seven coaches of our Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) at Kilometer 212+8m, Agbor.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have been caused by suspected track vandalism. “We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded.

“Our recovery team, supported by security personnel, has been at the site since last night carrying out recovery operations. These efforts are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed soon.

“As a precautionary measure, train services on the corridor have been temporarily suspended today to enable a comprehensive security and safety audit of the track and related infrastructure.”