Warri Federal Constituency: Don Hails HURIWA’s Call On INEC To Obey S’Court Ruling

A professor of Theatre Arts with the Niger Delta University (NDU), Prof. Ben Binebai, has applauded the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) for throwing its weight behind the quest for justice and fairness by the marginalised Ijaw and Urhobo communities in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Binebai lauded the rights group for condemning the alleged flagrant refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission to implement the December 2022 Supreme Court judgment “on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and units in the constituency.”

In a statement yesterday, he said: “This landmark judgment, delivered on 2 December 2022, was a beacon of hope for the marginalised Ijaw and Urhobo communities, who have long suffered the pangs of historical injustices and electoral irregularities.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment was a masterstroke of judicial wisdom, crafted to rectify the anomalies of the past and usher in a new era of electoral justice. “HURIWA’s stance is a testament to the group’s unshakeable commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of the downtrodden.

“By aligning itself with the grievances raised by the Ijaw and Urhobo communities, HURIWA has demonstrated its unrelenting dedication to ensuring that the voices of the marginalised are heard and their rights respected.” He wondered why INEC and the Federal Government are allegedly subverting the ruling of the highest court in the land, stressing that the “Supreme Court ordered INEC to conduct a fresh delineation of all wards and polling units in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas.”