Warri Delineation: Court Rules On Suit Seeking To Stop Enforcement Of S’Court’s Judgement

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 4, 2025, as the date to rule on a suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from enforcing the December 2, 2022 judgement of the Supreme Court on fresh delineation of polling units and electoral wards in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The plaintiffs in the suit are; Chief Brown Oritseweyinmi Mene, Mrs Tserundede Faith Yashobo, Mrs. Tsaye Edeyibo-Mene, and Prince Joseph Arubi, all representing the people of Itsekiri ethnic extraction in the Warri Federal Constituency, which includes Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Delta State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly were among the respondents.

It would be recalled that after INEC had visited all the communities in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas preparatory to delineation of fresh polling units and electoral wards in the three Warri Local Government Areas, the Itsekiris went to court through Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN and Olujimi, SAN to obtain an interim order to restrain INEC from releasing the report of the delineation for Warri South LGA.

INEC consequently filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the matter since the Supreme Court had decided on it.

When the matter came up on 21st November 2024 for hearing, Chief Olanipekun, SAN and Chief Olujimi, SAN, withdrew from the matter and Damien Dodo, SAN took over.

However, when the matter came up on the 17th of December, 2024 for hearing of INEC’s objection, Dodo, SAN also withdrew, leaving Ama Etuwewe, SAN to lead the Itsekiri legal team.

Suleiman, SAN moved INEC’s objection to the suit primarily on the ground that the Federal High Court cannot hear a matter that has been resolved by the apex court, a position, Chief Akpomudje, SAN and Dr. Nwobike, SAN for the Urhobos and Ijaws, respectively, supported.

In his response, Etuwewe, SAN argued that INEC has displayed bias in implementing the judgement of the Supreme Court by constituting a delineation committee that has some INEC officers of Ijaw extraction as members and failed to obey the earlier order of the Federal High on the number of Wards in Warri South LGA, hence the suit.

After hearing arguments from the parties, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to March 4, 2025, for a ruling.

