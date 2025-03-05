Warri Delineation: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Restrain INEC From Implementing S’Court’s Judgment

Share

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from implementing the Supreme Court’s December 2, 2022, judgment on the delineation of polling units and electoral wards in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Supreme Court in a suit between George U. Timinimi & Ors and INEC directed INEC to conduct a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency.

The plaintiffs led by Chief Brown Oritseweyinmi Mene, along with Mrs. Tserundede Faith Yashobo, Mrs. Tsaye EdeyiboMene, and Prince Joseph Arubi, represented the Itsekiri ethnic group in the Warri Federal Constituency, which includes Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West LGAs

After INEC completed its fieldwork by visiting all communities and settlements in the constituency, the plaintiffs approached the Federal High Court Abuja seeking an interimorder to restrain INEC from releasing its report.

In response, INEC filed a preliminary objection, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter since it had already been decided by the Supreme Court. INEC’s position was canvassed by Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN) while Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) represented the Urhobos and Ijaws of Warri respectively.

