Warri : Church Holds Requiem Mass For Family Members Who Died From Gas Explosion

The Resurrection Catholic Church, Ekpan, Delta State, yesterday held a requim mass in honour of three members of a family who tragically died following a gas explosion at their residence in Warri area of the state.

The incident occurred on May 30, 2025, at the home of Sir Sylvester Orukpe Ubhimhinye, as the family was preparing for the birthday celebration of their daughter, Miss Ann Obehi Ubhimhinye.

Sources said that the father, Sir Ubhimhinye, 77-years-old, was installing a burner on a small gas cylinder while another cooker nearby was already in use.

Gas leakage from the smaller cylinder reportedly ignited a fire from the other flame, triggering a devastating explosion. The mother, Lady Esther Iyanga Ubhimhinye, 67, succumbed to her injuries on the spot, following the severity of the blast.

However, Sir Ubhimhinye, who hails from Ohordua in Esan South East Local Government of Edo State and their daughter, Miss Ann Obehi Ubhimhinye, 28, who had recently obtained a visa and was set to travel abroad, sustained critical burns and were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where they later died While the father passed on May 31, the daughter also later passed, at the same hospital following the serious injuries from the blast, An engineer, John Perede Akpoyibo, who reported the incident, attributed the explosion to the use of multiple gas cylinders in a confined space and the absence of safety equipment such as gas leak detectors and fire extinguishers.

He urged households to avoid using more than one cylinder in enclosed spaces, ensure adequate ventilation, and extinguish all flames when handling gas. Akpoyibo also called for increased community awareness on gas safety to avert similar disasters in the future.

