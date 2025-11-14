Warning On Neglet Of Islam

It is said in a Hadith that, Allah bestows five favours on a person who is mindful of his Salat, viz: His daily bread is made easy for him, he is saved from the punishment in the grave, he shall recceive. his record In his right hand on the day of judgment, he shall cross the Siraat with the speed of lightning and he shall enter Paradise without reckoning,

As the him who neglects his Salaat, he shall meet five types of punishment in this world, three at 3 time of death, three In the grave and three three at the time of death, three in the grave and three after resurrection,

The Punishment In this world are, he is not blessed in life, he is deprived of the light which brightens the faces of the righteous, he receives no rewards for his good practices , his prayers are not answered and he has no share in the prayers of the pious, those at the time of death are he dies Disgraceful, he dies hungry he dies thirsty, which the water in the oceans of the world cannot quench

Those in grave are, He is so squeezed there that the ribs of one side get into the ribs of the other side, fire is burnt in the grave for hi and he is rolled on cinders day and night, a serpent with fiery eyes and iron nails equal in length to a day’s journey is let loose on him and shouts with a thundering voice, My lord has charged me with thrashing you till sunrise for neglecting Fajr till Asr for neglecting, Zuhur, till sunset for neglecting Asr , till lshaa. for neglecting Maghrib and till dawn,

The serpent will keep on thrashing him thus till the last day, Each blow pushes him to a depth of seventy arms length, the punishment will last till the day of judgment.