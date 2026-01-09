Warning On Neglect Of Salaat

Ma’az bin Jabal (RTA)narrates , The prophet (saw) enjoined upon me ten things , Do not ascribe anything as partner to Allah , though you may be slain or burnt alive , do not disobey your parents, though you may have to part with your wife or your entire wealth , do not neglect Fardh SALAAT intentionally , for Allah is free from obligation to a person who neglect Fardh Salaat , do not take wine , for it is the root of every vice , do not commit disobedience of Allah , for that brings the wrath of Allah, Do not turn your back to the enemy in battle, though all your comrades may have fallen , Do not fly from the locality where an epidemic has broken out.

Do spend on your family members according to your capacity , let your stick be hanging over them , as a warning and to chastise them against neglect of their duties towards Allah, According to this Hadith , we should not spare the rod in checking the children from becoming reckless in doing anything they like, sometime it is necessary to use the rod, it is a pity that out of love we do not use the rod in the beginning and when children get spoilt we cry and complain about them.

To spare the rod and to spoil the child is no kindness at all , who would like to save a child from a surgical operation under advice from a doctor for the simple reason that it would cause pain to him, Rasulullah (saw) is reported to have said very often, Enjoined Salaat on your child when he is seven years old, and beat him if he n be neglect it after he reaches ten.

Abdullah bin Masood (Rd) says, Guard the Salaat of your children and inculcate good habits in them , Luqman the wise used to say, the use of the rod on a child is indispensable as is the water for the fields , Rasululliah (saw) is reported to have said. A person while admonishing his children earns more. reward form Allah than when he is spending about seven pounds of grain in his path.

In another Hadith Rasululliah (saw) has said, May Allah bless a person who keeps a lash hanging in his house for the admonition of his house folk, on , another occation occasin he said, No father can bestow anything better on his children than to teach them good manners, manners. maa salam