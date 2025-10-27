Warm Foods Ease Anxiety, Improve Sleep –Study

A 2025 study from San Diego State University in the United States, has found that consuming cold foods and drinks in summer was linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression, while enjoying warm beverages such as soups and teas during winter was associated with lower rates of depression and insomnia.

Results of the study are published in the ‘British Journal of Nutrition’. The new research aligns with traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, which both emphasise the importance of balancing body temperature and caution against excessive consumption of cold foods and drinks.

The study examined more than 400 Asian and white adults across the United States to explore how hot and cold consumption affects mood, sleep, and digestion, the’ News maxhealth’. Researchers discovered that participants who consumed warm foods and drinks reported reduced anxiety and better sleep quality.

Those who preferred cold foods, on the other hand, experienced more anxiety, sleep problems, and digestive discomfort. Among Asian participants, higher consumption of cold beverages during the summer was associated with greater anxiety, more sleep disturbances, and feelings of abdominal fullness.