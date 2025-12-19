WARIFF Reawakened My Bond With The Place Of My Childhood –Joe Dudun

Joe Dudun is a multifaceted creative writer, filmmaker, journalist and educator. A trailblazer in Nollywood’s evolution, his notable works include ‘Nneka, The Pretty Serpent’, ‘Goodbye Tomorrow’, ‘Onome’, ‘Tears for Love’, ‘Never Again’, ‘Judgement Day’, and most recently, ‘MELAYE’. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he reflects on his experience growing up in Warri, Delta State. He also talks about the maiden Warri International Film Festival (WARIFF) held last week in Warri, his recent work, ‘MELAYE’, challenges and other issues

You grew up in Warri, Delta State—a city famous for its vibrant, multilingual culture and unique pidgin English. How did Warri shape you as a storyteller, and what elements of that upbringing consistently appear in your work?

I grew up in the Warri of the late 1960s and early 1970s, at a time when the folktale was a nightly communal ritual; especially among children. There was also the vibrant cinema culture – from New Rex to Zeina and Delta cinemas, and later Laila and others. You could only but get immersed in the imaginary world of makebelief! I also grew up among children from diverse ethnic backgrounds, which gave me a truly cosmopolitan perspective.

Everything I have written till date is a factor of my Warri childhood years – a thorough understanding of the complexities of human society and the need to capture same in a way and manner that is uniquely different.

Warri is often described as Nigeria’s melting pot—Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw communities coexisting. How did witnessing this cultural convergence influence your approach to character development and narrative conflict?

I have talked about the complexities of the human society. Growing up in Warri gave me a good understanding on how to approach character development and narrative conflict.

What stories, folklore, or street theatre from Warri planted the seeds of your creative career?

Was there a specific moment when you knew storytelling was your calling? You grow into storytelling, it is a calling. I recall writing short stories for the Chief Alfred Rewane’s established Warri-based newspaper, Sunday Telegraph, in 1981. I was the publication’s short story columnist till 1982 when I gained admission into the Professor Ambrose Alli established Bendel State University, Ekpoma, to study English and Literary Studies. I got involved in the performance of the university’s second matriculation play, Zulu Sofola’s “Wedlock of the Gods” where I played the role of Uloko, the lead male.

The play opened my perspective to theatre practice. Barely a year later I wrote my first play, “Princess Owumi”, which was performed to the university community in my third year, and later across secondary schools in Warri by Ray Productions, a Warri-based amateur theatre group to which I belonged. (The play was performed as part of the third coronation anniversary of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri kingdom in 2023, some 38 years after its inaugural performance at Ekpoma).

Perhaps the specific moment when I knew storytelling was my calling was when I decided to resign from The Punch in 1991 to pursue a career in creative writing enterpreneurship. I was the newspaper’s Assistant Features Editor at the time.

Your most recent work, ‘MELAYE’, adapts Duro Meseko’s narrative poem “Among The Desert Dwellers.” What attracted you to this material, and what unique challenges does adapting poetry to screen present? I was commissioned by the producer, Mr. Steve Eboh, to do the adaptation. Unique challenges?

None. I am fortunate to have a multi-form background – I have written poetry, fiction (prose), the play and screenplay and I have been variously engaged in the adaptation of creative and other forms of writing from one medium to the other over the years. All it requires is a thorough understanding of the medium of expression.

I was involved in the screen adaption of Elechi Amadi’s novel ‘The Concubine’, Ebi Akpeti’s novella ‘The Perfect Church’, Rev. Fr. Edeh’s seminal treatise ‘Towards an Igbo Metaphysics’ and Rev. Fr. Willy Ojukwu’s introspective rendition ‘A Journalist Interviews The Blessed Virgin Mary’. Screen is basically visual, telling a story with pictures – that is the requisite for any adaptation, be it poetry, prose or any other form of writing.

Narrative poetry operates with different rhythms and internal logic than prose. How did you translate Meseko’s poetic voice into cinematic language without losing its essence?

An understanding of the poet’s vision. Of course, I consulted on matters of characterisation and the story dynamics, as well as the final screen interpretation.

Why is ‘MELAYE’ the story that needed to be told now?

What conversations do you hope it sparks? The need for introspection – for us as a people to re-appraise our perspectives to see how best we can be better versions of our present selves.

Your poetry collection ‘Waiting for Sanity’ tackles “the Nigerian question.” How do you distill national crises into individual poems without becoming didactic or losing artistic power?

The poet is first and foremost a poet – a person who listens to the sounds that best describe his or her emotions at a given time. In ‘Waiting for Sanity’, I am not just the poet but a member of the Nigerian society in the seeking and waiting. I would be no poet if I could not capture the sounds that turn words into poetry. Of course, I am involved to the extent that I seek a change of perspective that would be to the benefit of us all.

Which poems in the collection do you consider most prophetic or urgent, and have any been vindicated or contradicted by subsequent events?

The poems in the collection were written in a period spanning over 30 years of introspection. The title poem ‘Waiting for Sanity’ remains dear to me simply because we are still waiting… Still waiting for sanity.

What’s the most painful criticism you’ve received about your work, and did it change how you create?

The most painful criticism I ever received about my work came from The Punch, of all places and from persons I had worked with. It was in 1996 or thereabouts, after I had produced my first feature length movie ‘Never Again’. The Punch review was scathing, delving into technical issues of ‘line crossing’ and what have you.

I wrote a rejoinder which I personally took to the Features Department from where the story emanated. Of course, we talked it over as Punch boys. Did I get discouraged? No. Instead I came to the understanding that you hardly do a creative work for yourself, but for the appreciation of others; and that there would always be knowledgeable and ignorant critics!

What has been your most challenging production—the film or play that nearly broke you—and what kept you going?

When I directed the screen adaptation of Aboyowa Ikomi’s play ‘Nana of the Niger Delta’ in 1999 or thereabout. The play had been a huge success on stage, but not so the screen adaptation. It would be my first time of handling a large cast and crew outside Lagos. We camped and shot in Ajido, Badagry. The producer, Aboyowa Ikomi, had no filmmaking experience at the time.

The production manager also had no filmmaking experience. Most of the creative and logistical planning rested on me. It was not easy at all. But somehow the job was accomplished, eventually ending up winning the Zuma International Film Festival Award for Best Historical Docudrama. What kept me going then? The pull of creativity to get the job done!

What are you working on now, and what stories are you burning to tell that you haven’t yet?

I have a couple of projects in view but I am particularly focused on the performance of my play ‘Uwale’, the screen adaptation of ‘Princess Owumi’ and the production of ‘Layefa’, a screenplay I wrote in 2020, focusing on the unfortunate Warri crisis. I also have in mind my entertainment business youth capacity building initiative under the auspices of the Centre for Entertainment Studies where I function as Founder/Executive Director.

You were part of the maiden Warri International Film Festival (WARIFF) which ended recently. Share your experience.

The inaugural Warri International Film Festival was a huge success and I consider it a privilege to be a part of it. The festival reawakened my bond with the place of my childhood.

How would you describe the festival?

Successful, especially with the opportunity to interact with other Warri identified filmmakers and entertainment business practitioners. Above all, I had the experience of sharing my knowledge with others. Very, very unquantifiable.

What does Warri mean to you now, decades into your career? Do you see it differently than when you left, and how has distance or time changed your relationship to home?

I have never been far from home. I have been involved, in my own little way, in nurturing the next generation of storytellers from the Warri area through directing of Itsekiri language films over the years.

I have also been close to persons of Warri descent in the course of my creative career, mentoring the much I could. Of course, the Warri of today is far different from the Warri of my childhood days but times change and all I can hope is that the change is for the better.