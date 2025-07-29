Warehouse Dispute: Lagos Landlord Accuses Tenants Of Intimidation, Illegal Subletting

Co-owner of a warehouse property located at 50A Industrial Estate, Morrison Crescent, Oregun, Alausa, Ikeja, Babajide Doherty, has accused a woman identified simply Mrs Oti, of gross breach of contract, non-payment of rent, and unlawful subletting of the premises without consent.

Doherty made this known at a press conference yesterday in Lagos to clarify all issues surrounding the matter.

According to him, the property was transferred to him and his two sisters in 2019. Shortly after, a CTSR Properties entered into a lease agreement with them.

However, the relationship quickly deteriorated when the family discovered that only N250,000 had been paid for the first year far below the property’s actual value and that CTSR had begun secretly subletting parts of the warehouse to unsuspecting tenants.

“We never gave her written permission to sublet, and that’s a fundamental violation of our agreement,” Doherty said.

“Instead of facing us in court after we filed for lease revocation, she resorted to using the police, filing false petitions, and sending in thugs to threaten not just us, but the tenants too.”

Some of the affected tenants, including Mr. Anselm Tabansi of Svengali Designs Ltd. and Mrs. Zainab Akingbeyin, confirmed that they were arrested and harassed by law enforcement officer after refusing to continue rent payments when ownership of the property became unclear.

They claim they were never informed by CTSR that the lease was in dispute and say their businesses have suffered enormous losses due to repeated threats and interruptions.