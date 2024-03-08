WARDC, Others Launch Pink Movement, Protest Women’s Deaths From Unsafe Abortions

Thousands of women from 150 women’s rights and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), have launched the ‘Pink Movement’ in Lagos, during which they engaged in a walk and rally, protesting the deaths of women from unsafe abortion.

Also, the participants have called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reinstate the suspended Guidelines On Safe Termination Of Pregnancy For Legal Indications.

The ‘Pink Movement’ with the theme ‘Women Lives Matter, End Unsafe Abortions’ is an initiative seeking the reinstatement of the Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications.

The participants said the Guidelines when restored should provide for the termination of pregnancy in cases of incest, rape as well as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The programme saw thousands of placard-carrying women and their male supporters walk from Afariogun Street, Ikeja through Awolowo Road to the Airport Hotel, Ikeja where they held the rally on Wednesday.

Organised by WARDC in partnership with the 150 organisations, the Pink Movement was scheduled ahead of today’s March 8 International Women’s Day, which provided the opportunity to highlight the plight of women in the country with a view to addressing the issues.

Some of the placards read: ‘Save Women from Dying’, ‘Women Lives Matter’, ‘Girls Are Dying From Unsafe Abortions’, ‘A Woman’s Life Should Be Saved by Doctors’, among others.

The launch of the ‘Pink Movement’ was the culmination of a series of advocacy activities, calling on the Lagos State Governor to restore the Guidelines On Safe Termination Of Pregnancy For Legal Indications.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition of the 150 groups, the Convener of ‘Women Lives Matter’, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi affirmed

that restoring the Guideline and making it function effectively are major factors to preventing needless deaths of women from unsafe abortions in Nigeria.

Akiyode-Afolabi who is also the founding director of WARDC, similarly addressed a rally at the Airport Hotel where the walk terminated, calling on Sanwo-Olu to do the needful and restore the Guideline so as to prevent women from dying through unsafe abortions.

Recall that the Lagos State Government on June 29, 2022, launched the Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications, which sets out regulations to standardise and build capacity for medical professionals, saving the lives of pregnant women when the continuation of their state poses a danger to their lives and physical health. Regrettably, these Guidelines were suspended on July 8, 2022, over certain religious, cultural, and philosophical convictions.

Speaking at the sideline of the media briefing during the ‘Pink Movement’ launch, Akiyode-Afolabi said, “We believe that the Lagos governor who has a listening ear should be able to listen to the cries of women.”

She commended the Lagos government for its courage in launching the Guidelines.

Speaking further, she said, “The reason why we didn’t go to the governor’s office is that we got an assurance from the state ministry of health that they are going to hold a public hearing to enable people to testify on the reason why the implementation of safe abortion Guidelines are important.

“As we speak today, Guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal Indications, are operative at the national level and in a few states across the country.”

However, the Convener of the ‘Pink Movement’ noted that Lagos State has the highest population of women who die during pregnancy which is called maternal mortality.

“The 10 per cent of deaths that happen globally occur in Nigeria; so many women are dying because of the failure of treatment. We realize that women are open to a lot of things like rape, gang rape and incest. We had cases after COVID-19 and then they had no place to go.”

Arising from the above, Akiyode-Afolabi said Nigeria records cases of people throwing newborn babies into refuse dumps; we need to respond to them.

“The government needs to be responsible for ordinary rescue. In other countries when somebody is raped the first thing is to apply the rape kit that will prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unnecessary pregnancies. We don’t have that. It’s a conversation that we need to have. Women who are dying are between the age of 18-35 years.”

On his part, Olasupo Bada, executive director of Reproductive Justice Initiative Foundation, lamented the state of Nigerian law in which a woman has no choice when she is raped. Likewise, a young girl who is defiled or raped is expected to keep the pregnancy.

Similarly, he noted that where a father rapes his daughter, the law expects the daughter to retain the pregnancy as long as her life is not in danger.

Bada said, “We are saying: “No; it can’t continue.” However, he noted that under these conditions some still go for abortions and approach quarks to carry them out.

Bada said, “The Lagos State Government brought out Guidelines that would guide doctors or medical personnel in carrying out the abortions that are approved by law but for political expediency they were withdrawn and we are insisting that it should be brought back so that women and girls will not die unnecessarily.

“This is because when they do not have the opportunity to approach health facilities they tend to go to wherever they can get the service. Sometimes, they do unimaginable things to ensure that the pregnancy is terminated.

“How do you explain a pregnancy where a father had impregnated a daughter? Do you want the pregnancy to be kept? Do you want that child to be brought to this world? What about the physical and mental well-being of the child or that of the woman?”

Bada added, “Overall, we are saying the lives of women are very important; they should be allowed to breathe.