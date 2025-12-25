WARDC Launches Evidence-Based Reporting On Sexual, Reproductive Health

In a bid to provide accurate, timely, and evidence-based information on issues surrounding Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), has launched its SRHR News Update. This initiative aims to strengthen public awareness, counter misinformation, and foster informed citizen engagement on issues affecting women and girls.

At the Event held in Lagos, the Centre also marked its Silver Jubilee under the theme: “25 Years of Breaking Barriers, Building Futures”, in celebration of its years of dedicated work towards achieving access to justice, promoting gender equality, and ensuring social justice for women and girls across Nigeria and beyond since its inception in 2000.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Luggerewo, stressed that the SRHR News Update is timely and important, by providing accurate and accessible information, that would help counter misinformation, promote informed public discourse, and strengthen accountability in policies and programmes affecting women and girls. “Reliable information is essential for both citizens and policymakers in shaping effective interventions,” he said.

In an interview, the Ekiti State House of Assembly and House Committee Chairman on Health, Human Services and Nature Needs, Mrs Abimbola Solanke, described the Initiative as a welcomed development that enables people to get the right information and make informed choices. “It’s actually a welcome development. It couldn’t have come at a better time than this; when there’s a lot of misinformation out there, and people need to know the facts, they need to know the real situation, the real truth, and that is why this initiative is actually a welcoming one,” she expressed.

The Representative of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Health, Dr. Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, a Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Government on Health, Oluwatoni Adeyemi, said this would help act as a breach to girls and women accessing accurate evidencebased and youth-friendly information. “It’s clear that this platform is very strategic and will continue to deliver. When our women have access to credible information, they are better equipped to make informed decisions. So, platforms like this are highly welcomed,” she noted.

The Founding Director, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, noted that the News Update would provide various assistance to girls and women, such as menstrual cycle calculation, answers to questions hovering around sex, violation, among others. “We also realized in our engagement with adolescent girls and young women, that some of them don’t know how to calculate their period. We provided means where they can calculate this and we also have a chart box that will provide answers and tell them what to do when they encounter some life issues, like sexual assault, harassment.