Ward Leaders In Lekki LCDA Endorse Chair For Second Term

Share

The Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward A to E in Lekki Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), have endorsed the incumbent Chairman of Lekki LCDA, Engr. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, for a second term in office, at there various meeting points.

This was disclosed in a statement in Lagos by Prince Temitope Olabanjo, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the Lekki LCDA executive chairman.

The chairmen, of the wards, Mr Olalekan Muritala, Mr Moshood Adegboyegba, Mr Sanwo Hamed, Mr Bass Toyin and Alhaji Musikilu Olukoya led the people to declare support for the second term bid Also present were Local Government Area (LGA) chairman, Bishop Babatunde Adedayo -Rep.

Bayo Balogun (Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency),-Hon. Oladele Ajayi (Member Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) – Ibeju Lekki Constituency (11), leaders of each ward, Alh Aguda, Chief Tunde Taiwo, Hon Yesiru Karamo, Chief Morufu Egunnla, Hon Wale Raji, -Hon. Alogba, and other apex leaders: council executives, women’s leaders, youth leaders, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: