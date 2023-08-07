Ward Excos Dismisses NNPP Nat’l Secretary Over Anti-Party Activities

Oladipupo Olayokun, the National Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been put on suspension for a variety of reasons, including alleged anti-party activity.

Olayokun, an executive member of his local constituency in Ogun State’s Ward 5 of the Abeokuta South Local Government Area and a member of the National Working Committee of the NNPP was demoted.

His suspension was announced in a letter headed “Notice of Suspension” that was sent to Olayokun on August 6.

25 members of the ward’s executive committee, including 25 additional ward members, formally signed the letter that contained his reprimand.

A copy of the letter ordering Olayokun’s suspension was given to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the just concluded general election, and Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the party’s founder.

Olayokun was charged in the letter with engaging in anti-party actions, disobeying orders, and fostering factionalism inside the party.

The party further charged Olayoku with orchestrating the issue within the Ogun NNPP.

The letter reads partly, “The suspension of Your Membership is due to the total neglect of NNPP at the Ward Level realising you never participated in any party activities.

“In the same Vein, your refusal to vote neither for the Presidential Candidate nor the Governorship Candidate of NNPP at the last General Election was an act of gross indiscipline that must not go unpunished.

“Our investigation at the ward level showed clearly that you committed various offences in contravention to Article 39.2 subsections 1, 2,4,5,6,7, and 11 of NNPP’s 2022 Constitution as amended.

“Consequently we advise you to Stop parading yourself as a member and National Secretary of this Party.”