Ward Delineation: Ijaws Of Warri Federal Constituency Laud INEC

Hundreds of Ijaw elders and youths embarked on a solidarity protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Abuja yesterday over the recent ward delineation exercise in the three local Government Areas making up the Warri Federal Constituency.

The protesting Ijaws who came from the Gbaramatu, Egbema, Diebiri, Isaba communities said that they were in Abuja to commend INEC for the recent ward delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency which they described as diligent.

The protesters who wielded various placards commending the electoral umpire for the ward delineation exercise said that the commission had discharged its duties effectively before stakeholders and the public.

Spokesman for the Ijaw kingdoms, Chief David Reje, said that INEC has taken the right step, as a body committed to the rule of law, to implement the verdict of the Supreme Court which ordered the exercise.

Reje dismissed the claims in some quarters that INEC did not consult stakeholders before kick – starting the ward delineation exercise.

He stressed that INEC started a comprehensive process of stake – holder engagement with the three ethnic national making up the constituency – Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri.

He recalled that the Commission engaged the ethnic nationalities through their leaders and traditional rulers in Warri and Asaba and followed up with visits to the communities to get everybody’s .

