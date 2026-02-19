The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC has successfully held its ward congresses across all the 192 wards, electing leaders through a consensus process on Wednesday, February 18.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Benin City, the State Party Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, said the exercise was peaceful and conducted in line with guidelines issued by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“The seamless conclusion of the Ward Congresses across the 192 wards of Edo State marks yet another watershed in the political evolution of our dear state,” he said, adding that the process was carried out “without rancour, without disharmony, and without division among our members.”

Tenebe also referenced Governor Monday Okpebholo’s pledge to deliver 3.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election, describing it as a shared responsibility.

He urged the newly elected ward executives to strengthen grassroots structures and mobilise eligible voters for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, stressing that voter registration remains key to democratic participation.