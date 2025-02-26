Share

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has opined that Ukraine will lose its land to Russia and $500 billion worth of minerals to the United States (US) if they agree to end the wall.

The former lawmaker made this remark on Wednesday in reaction to a comment on X, saying countries threatening to embark on war should learn lessons from Ukraine’s situation.

According to him: “Ukraine will lose its land to Russia and lose its $500 billion worth of minerals to the US My heart goes out to the families of those Ukrainians who lost their lives in that avoidable war. Nations that want to go to war should take lessons from this—that it’s now business.”

This comes as the US and Ukraine have agreed on the terms of a mineral deal.

A top Ukrainian official said the deal contains “a number of good amendments.”

In a BBC report the revised version of the document appears to have dropped a US demand to claim $500 billion in potential revenue from utilising Ukrainian natural resources.

Recall that US President Donald Trump suggested that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, will travel to Washington DC on Friday to sign the agreement.

Asked what Ukraine gets in exchange, Trump said: “The right to fight on.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said a “dangerous new era” was behind his decision to boost UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 and cut the aid budget.

In a Downing Street news conference, he said Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “aggression does not stop in Ukraine, we can’t hide from this.”

The latest developments come after a tense week in US-Ukraine relations, during which Trump called Zelensky a “dictator.”

Zelensky responded by saying Trump was “living in a disinformation space” created by Russia.

