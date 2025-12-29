War-Torn Myanmar Voting In Widely Criticized ‘Sham’ Election

Myanmar is voting in an election widely dismissed as a sham, with major political parties dissolved, many of their leaders jailed and as much as half the country not expected to vote because of an ongoing civil war.

The military government is holding a phased ballot nearly five years after it seized power in a coup, which sparked widespread opposition and spiralled into a civil war.

Observers say the junta, with China’s support, is seeking to legitimize and entrench its power as it seeks a way out of the devastating stalemate.

More than 200 people have been charged for disrupting or opposing the polls under a new law which carries severe punishments, including the death penalty, reports the BBC.

Polling began yesterday and there were reports of explosions and airstrikes across multiple regions in the country as voting took place.